Dr. Mohan Yadav urges unity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohan Yadav urged voters to ensure the victory of Mahayuti candidates by pressing the EVM button on Wednesday. Referring to the Mahabharata, he said Lord Krishna used the Sudarshan Chakra to slay Shishupal, but today, voters can defeat opponents with their votes.

Dr Yadav, honoured by the Nandvanshi Ahir Gawli Yadav community, shared the stage with Mahayuti candidate Pradeep Jaiswal, BJP Marathwada in-charge Arvind Menon, BJP city district president Shirish Boralkar, former Mayor Ashok Sainna and other leaders. He highlighted Lord Krishna’s unity with villagers in lifting the Govardhan Mountain and urged voters to show similar strength and unity in the assembly elections.

Plans for Shri Krishna temple in Mathura

Dr Mohan Yadav criticized the opposition, saying they object whenever Lord Ram or Krishna's names are mentioned. He highlighted that while the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is complete, Mathura still awaits a temple for Lord Krishna. He also announced plans to include lessons on the lives of Lord Ram and Krishna in Madhya Pradesh's school curriculum.

Caption: Former Mayor Ashok Sainna, Krushal Dongre, Kishore Tulsibagwale, Suraj Meghawale, Mohan Meghawale and others honour MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav on behalf of the Nandvanshi Ahir Gawli Yadav community.