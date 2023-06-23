Dr Murhari Kele's book 'Prakashyatri' to be released today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The book titled 'Prakashyatri,' authored by Dr Murhari Kele, chief engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), will be unveiled today in a ceremony held at Aryabhatta hall in MGM University premises at 5:30 pm.

The event will be presided over by president of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad Kautikrao Thale Patil, and the book will be released by the chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam. Renowned poet and writer Indrajit Bhalerao and other distinguished personalities will also be in attendance. Joint managing director of Aurangabad regional office of MSEDCL Dr Mangesh Gondawale, will grace the occasion as a special guest. The organizers have urged the public to attend the programme.