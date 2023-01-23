Dr Satish Deshpande appointed member of MPSC

Aurangabad: Dr Satish Madhavrao Deshpande, the joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad and Jalgaon regions) was appointed a member of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Monday.

The Governor and chancellor of the universities recommended his name for the post. His appointment as an MPSC member is for six years or attaining the age of 62 years (whichever is earlier), from the day of his taking the charge. He held the post of joint director of Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalgaon and Nanded regions of higher education during the past seven years.

Dr Deshpande who is a professor at the Geology Department of the Government Institute of Science was re-appointed as the JD of the Aurangabad region in July 2022. He has 19 years of teaching and 15 years of administrative experience. His specialised areas are Groundwater Exploration, Environmental Geology, Hydrogeochemistry and Hydrogeology.

A total of two candidates completed Ph D while eight are pursuing it currently under his guidance.

Dr Deshpande published 52 research papers in national and international journals and two reference books. He completed four major research projects and worked as an expert on various Government committees and scientific advisor (consultant Geologist) on groundwater exploration and water use planning and rural development issues.