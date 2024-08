Dr Nandkumar Rathi given farewell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Professor and former Finance and Accounts Officer (FAO) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Nandkumar Satyanarayan Rathi retired from the Commerce Department recently.

Research students organised a programme to felicitate him. Dr Rathi retired after serving for 33 years at different places including Amolakchand Jain College and Commerce Department of Bamu.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, former management council member Dr Shivaji Madan, Dr Kalyan Laghane, Dr Haridas Vidhate, former principal Dr Rameshwar Rathi, dean Dr Vina Humbe, Dr Syed Azharuddin and others were present.