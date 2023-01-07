Dr Neeta Padalkar, Dr Kashinath Deodhar nominated on Mgmt Council

Aurangabad: Governor and Chancellor of universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari nominated Dr Neeta Padalkar and Kashinath Deodhar as a member of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday.

The letter of nomination was issued with the signature of Santosh Kumar, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, dated January 6, 2023. Dr Neeta is a former health officer of the Aurangabad Municipal Council (AMC).

Their nomination was done under sections 30 (4) (C) and (K) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016. The notice of the work done by Dr Neeta during Covid 19 was taken on the State level.

Dr Deodhar is a retired senior scientist of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO). Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole congratulated Dr Neeta and Dr Deodhar on their nomination as management council members.

Box

Chancellor nominated members in 2 decades

Dr Avinash Yelikar, Dr M K Sahib, Dr Ulhas Udhan (late) and chairman of Deogiri Bank Kishor Shitole worked as chancellor-nominated members of MC during the last 20 years. Of them, Dr Yelikar was associated with the medical field.

Box

11 posts of members still vacant

There are 24 posts of members of the Management Council of the university. Of them, 13 posts were vacant for the past several months. Now, two posts were filled through nomination while 10 posts will be filed on the completion of elections of different authorities and bodies.

Box

Aspirants get shocked

This is a shock to those who were aspirants and very active in university politics.

Management Council is considered is one of the most powerful authorities of the university.

Dr Gajanan Sanap from Vidyapith Vikas Manch and Vijay Subukde from Shiv Sena (Shinde group) along with some more aspirants took the support of politicians to get the post. There was speculation that Dr Sanap and Subukde would be nominated for the post