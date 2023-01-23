Smart City Bus service completes four years

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) today celebrated the fourth anniversary of the Smart Bus service in the city at Mukundwadi Depot, on Monday morning. It may be noted that ASCDCL is rendering its best transport service for urban passengers under the guidance of the chief executive officer (CEO) Abhijeet Chaudhari and the deputy CEO Saurabh Joshi.

It may be noted that around 1.5 crore passengers had available the bus service in the last four years. During this period, the ASCDCL has erected 150 bus bays; introduced e-tickets to the onboard passengers; smart cards and other passenger-friendly services.

The construction of a new bus depot near Jadhavwadi Market is being looked upon as an important milestone in the bus service. After stepping into the fifth year, the ASCDCL has plans to operate 35 electric buses in the city. These buses will be air-conditioned and environment-friendly.

The international women's delegation (W20) is going to visit the city as a part of the G20 Summit on February 27 and 28. Prior to the visit, the ASCDCL took a vow to start a special bus for women passengers. The deputy CEO announced the operation of a special bus for women passengers on the Chikalthana route.

Meanwhile, the drivers and the conductors were instructed to focus on the accident-free drive and maintain the buses. The head (bus division) Ram Paunikar, deputy manager Siddharth Bansod, assistant project manager Rishikesh Ingle and others are working for the smooth operation of the smart bus service.