Dr Pawar appointed chairman of MUHS standing committee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Balasaheb Pawar, was elected chairman of the standing committee of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) unopposed.

The health university announced the election schedule in November. The aspirants were asked to submit the nomination papers between November 20 and 23. The election was to be held on November 5. However, the MUHS received only one application from Dr Pawar. University registrar Dr Rajendra Bangal declared the election of Dr Pawar unopposed and also issued an election letter to him today.