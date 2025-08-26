Dr. Pravin Suryawanshi conferred Prestigious Fellowship by Malaysia’s Apex Medical Body

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr. Pravin Suryawanshi, Deputy Dean of MGM Hospital and Medical College, has been conferred the Fellowship (FAMM) by the Academy of Medicine of Malaysia (FAMM), the nation’s highest medical institution. The honor was bestowed by His Majesty Sultan Aslam Muhibuddin Shah during the Academy’s annual convocation at Hotel Shangri-La, Kuala Lumpur, in the distinguished presence of Malaysia’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad.

The fellowship recognizes Dr. Suryawanshi’s outstanding contributions to medical service, including pioneering advanced surgical facilities accessible to underprivileged patients and training surgeons nationwide in modern surgical and endoscopic techniques. As the youngest-ever President of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), he has strengthened skill development among surgeons across India.

MGM Vice Chairman Dr. P. M. Jadhav, Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, Dean Dr. Rajendra Bohra, and hospital staff congratulated him on this remarkable international milestone.

“Receiving this international honor is not just a recognition of my work but a tribute to all those who have supported me in my journey of patient care. I have always strived to provide the best possible treatment to every patient. Through the Association of Surgeons of India, we have initiated several socially relevant programs across the country. My commitment remains to ensure that modern, quality healthcare reaches the poorest of patients and every section of society,”

— Dr. Pravin Suryawanshi