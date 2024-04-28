Dr Prerana becomes 1st female gynaecologist to perform robotic surgery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Prerana Deodhar has become the first female Gynaecologist to conduct robotic surgery in Marathwada.

Dr Prerana, the Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at the MMRI Trust's Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, recently achieved a remarkable milestone by performing the first robotic surgery successfully in Maharashtra (except Mumbai and Pune).

Robotic hysterectomy, a minimally invasive surgical procedure performed using advanced robotic technology (DA VINCI XI, Intuitive), offers numerous benefits over traditional open surgery.

One of the primary advantages of robotic surgery is its precision and accuracy, enabled by the sophisticated robotic arms controlled by the surgeon.

This precision also contributes to reduced postoperative pain, faster recovery times, and shorter hospital stays for patients. Minimal blood loss scarring and decreased infection probability are many of the boons of robotic surgery, ensuring best outcomes.

Additionally, robotic surgery offers superior manoeuvrability in confined spaces, to access hard-to-reach areas with greater ease and flexibility. This capability is particularly advantageous in complex gynaecological procedures such as hysterectomy, where intricate anatomical structures must be navigated with precision.