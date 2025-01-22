Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women team wins 1st prize in national level elocution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The team of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women won the first prize in the national-level elocution competition organised by Saraswati Bhuvan College of Arts and Commerce recently.

Syed Samiya and Sayyad Kulsum from Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women participated. Syed Samiya won the first prize. She was awarded a cash prize, a trophy and a certificate. College Principal Dr Magdoom Farooqui, vice Principals, Dr Vidya Pradhan and Dr Rizwanullah appreciated and congratulated the students. Dr Shaikh Aneesh and Ms. Kahekasha Afreen from the English department prepared the students to participate in the competition.