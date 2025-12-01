Dr Ram Mane Memorial Award presented to Ram Mishra

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Prof Ramrao Mane Memorial Award has been instituted by students and friends in memory of Dr Ramrao Mane, former Head of the Department of Chemistry at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

The first ‘Prof. Ramrao Mane Memorial Award was presented to Ram Sagar Mishra from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for his contributions to academics and research, in the International Conference of the Indian Society of Chemists and Biologists held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University recently.

Dr Muralidhar Shingare, Dr Bapurao Shingte, Dr Dhananjay Mane and others were present.