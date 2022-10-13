Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh appointed chairman of BoA

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh was appointed chairman of the Board of Awards (BoA) of the Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE).

IETE president P Prabhakar in the recent national executive meeting made the appointment of Deshmukh who is a professor at the Computer Science and Information Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and is also Zonal Mentor of West Zone of the Institute. IETE honours professionals and experts from electronics, telecommunications, computers, and information technology fields for the awards.