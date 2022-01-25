Dr Rodge feted with Dr Wankhede award

Dr Ashok Rodge, Principal, MIT College of Food Technology, Aurangabad has been honoured with Dr D B Wankhede Excellence Award of AFST(I), Mysuru in appreciation of his contribution in the field of Biochemistry and Edible gums research for development of Food Processing Industries.

He was awarded during the 28th Indian Convention of Food Scientists and Technologists, 2022 in the presence of union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Dr Aniruddha Pandit Vice Chancellor, ICT, Mumbai; Dr Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru; Dr Anil Dutt Semwal, Director, DRDO-DFRL, Mysuru and Dr Pramod Yeole, Vice Chancellor, Dr. BAMU, Aurangabad, at the Institute of Chemical Technology, Marathwada campus at Jalna recently.

During his career of more than three decades, Dr Rodge has won several awards including US International George F Steward Award, Chicago; President Honor Roll from AOCS; Travel grant Award by AACC, USA and Best Teacher Award-2013 by ICAR, New Delhi.