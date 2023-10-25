Dr Salunke appointed director of GMNIRD

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sanjay Salunke was appointed director of Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Development (GMNIRD) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday. He is a professor in the Sociology Department.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made this appointment. Dr Salunke took charge from registrar and institute director Dr Bhagwan Sakhale. Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, dean Dr Prashant Amrtukar, Dr Satish Patil and others were present.