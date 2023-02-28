Dr Sangeeta & her team gets patent on device useful in animals treatment

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: The Controller General of Patents, Designs and Marks, Patent Office of the Government of India, approved a patent for ‘Device to Detect Hemostatic Function in Animals’ developed by Dr Sangeeta Bhimrao Dongre and her team.

The device will help to avoid extra bleeding in injured animals during treatment or surgery. Dr Sangeeta who is a teaching faculty in the Zoology Department of the Government College of Arts and Science said the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of hypo- and hypercoagulable animals is difficult concerning both progression of the disease and monitoring blood component and anticoagulation therapy. Dr Dhananjay Patil and Dr Prakash Wankhedkar are her team members.

She said the device was designed for animal dissection with the hemostasis function. “The device comprises an effusion tube, an antiskid sleeve is arranged on the outer wall of the lower end of the effusion pipe, and a blade is fixedly inserted in the middle of the lower end surface of the liquid accumulation pipe. A connecting table is arranged on the lower end surface of the liquid accumulation pipe and the scalpel has the advantage that through the telescopic sliding rod, the hemostatic cotton at the front end of the sliding rod is used for blocking a wound at the front end of the scalpel edge in time,” she said.

The researcher said that the suction head is used for cleaning flowing-out blood, interference to the view of anatomical personnel is prevented and the purpose of clearly observing the anatomical wound is achieved.