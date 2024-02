Dr Sanjay Kawde new FAO of Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sanjay Kawde was appointed Finance and Accounts Officer (FAO) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy. He took charge from his outgoing counterpart Pradeepkumar Deshmukh on Tuesday evening.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made his appointment after the tenure of Deshmukh ended on October 31. Dr Kawade has been working in Bamu for 18 years and held posts like desk officer, assistant and deputy registrar.