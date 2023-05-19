Dr Santosh Shelke elected on academic council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Principal of the Shrinath College of Pharmacy Dr Santosh Shelke has been appointed as a member on the academic council of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological College (Lonere). Dr Shelke has 15 years of experience and has 4 years of experience in research. He has performed in various positions like controller of examinations, academic inspector and examination committee of the University. The Bharatiya Gramin Punarrachna Sansthan secretary Eknath Jadhav, joint secretary Aman Jadhav, principal of Hi-Tech Engineering GS Dhage and others have congratulated him on his appointment.