Dr Satish Deshpande re-appointed as Joint-director of HE

Aurangabad, July 2:

Dr Satish Madhavrao Deshpande, a professor in the Geology Department of the Government Institute of Science (GIS) was reappointed as joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad region) on Friday.

It may be noted that Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar, a professor from the GIS of the city was appointed joint director of higher education (Aurangabad region) around a year ago.

However, a show-cause notice was issued to Dr Nimbalkar after administrative and financial irregularities were found in his office while verifying documents and his performance.

Following directives of the Governor, Joint secretary of (Government of Maharashtra) D R Kahar issued the appointment letter of Dr Satish Deshpande.

Dr Deshpande has over 26 years of teaching, research and administrative experience.

He worked as joint director of HE Aurangabad division from April 13, 2018, to July 2019.

He was also Joint Director of Higher Education (Jalgaon Region) and inchare director of the Government Institute of Forensic Science. Currently, he is a professor in the Postgraduate Department of Geology, GIS.

Dr Deshpande has completed five research projects funded by different Government agencies including University Grants Commission. When contacted, Dr Deshpande said that he would take charge of the post on July 4.