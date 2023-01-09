Dr Shiram passes away

Aurangabad: Veteran writer and agriculture expert Dr Shriram Devidasrao Choudhary (85) died of old in Pune. He leaves behind wife, three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Dr Shriram was the father of the city’s classical singer Dr Pandit Parag Choudhary, tabla player Prasad Choudhary and Information Technology engineer Pravin Choudary.

He was basically hailing from Pathri (Parbhani) and completed M Sc (Agriculture) at the then Marathwada University while did Ph D in Agriculture Science from the University of Agriculture.

He wrote a biography of Sangitacharya Dr Gulam Rasul Saheb and Bandishe along with a novel ‘Tada.’ Dr Shriram also received the ‘Best Article Award’ of Mahatma Phule Pune University’s Journal of Maharashtra Agriculture in 1995.