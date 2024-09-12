Dr Shirish Khedgikar’s lecture in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise various programme to celebrate Marathwada Liberation Day on September 17.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will hoist a flag on the lawn in front of the main administrative building, at 8.30 am, on Tuesday. The main programme will be held in the Mahatma Phule Auditorium after the flag hositing.

Dr Shirish Khedgikar who is the trustee of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Research Institute and associate professor in Government Dental College and Hospital, will deliver a lecture on Marathwada Muktisangram in the main programme. VC Dr Fulari will preside over the function.

He also a member of Marathwada Mukti Sangramdin Amrut Mahotsav Samiti. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar will also grace the event. Dr Kailas Ambhure and Dr Kailas Pathrikar appealed to all to attend the programme.