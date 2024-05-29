Dr Shirsath appointed head of Public Admin Dept
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 29, 2024 09:30 PM2024-05-29T21:30:03+5:302024-05-29T21:30:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Shyam Shirsath has been appointed the head of the Public Administration Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Shyam Shirsath has been appointed the head of the Public Administration Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made his appointment for three years.
Dr Shirsath has 25 years experience of in teaching and research. He has worked as a professor in Public Administration, Principal of Vivekanand College, Pro-VC of Bamu and member of the Academic Council, Senate, Management Council and Examination Board. He has taken charge from Dr Satish Dandge.Open in app