Dr Shrutika Deo's research gets patent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The research of Dr Shrutika Deo, from the Institute of Biosciences and Technology, MGM University, has received a patent from the Government of India.

This patent will be used in the food and pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

She did research on "Isolation and Formulation of Bioactive Compounds from Waste of Fruits and Vegetables." The research has been approved and granted a patent for 20 years by the Indian Patent Office. Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and Dr Ramesh Chavan assisted her in the research.