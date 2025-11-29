Dr Shujauddin given farewell on retirement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Khaja Shujauddin Moin Shakir, the professor and head at the Political Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), was given farewell in a programme held at Mahamta Phule Hall, on Saturday, on his retirement.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function while Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and Registrar Dr Prashant Amtrukat were seated on the dais. Dr Shujauddin Shakir has been in the teaching and research field for the past 34 years. He offered his services as a lecturer at Sir Sayyed College between 1991 and 2009.

Dr Shujauddin worked in the Political Science Department of Bamu for 16 years as an Associate Professor (previously a reader) and Professor. He was also chairman of the Board of Studies of Political Science and a member of the Academic Council. He will retire on November 30.