Dr Shyam Shirsath appointed member on Mgmt Council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Shyam Shirsath was appointed member of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Dr Shirath is a Public Administration Department. The post of MC member fell vacant with the end of the tenure of Chemical Technology Department head Dr Bhagwan Kale.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that the name of Dr Shirsath was nominated from the Department Head or Director’s categories under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act for one year. Dr Shirsath has 25 years of experience in teaching and research and worked as Pro-vice chancellor of Bamu for four years. He was the principal of Vivekanand College.