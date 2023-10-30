Dr Sumegh gets Italian postdoctoral fellowship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sumegh Shrikantprasad Tharewal who hails from Bhokardan in Jalna district has got a postdoctoral research fellowship at Free University of Bozen-Bolzano (South Tyrol, Italy).

He will work on the project ‘Robot Assisted Assembly and Disassembly to Facilitate the Remanufacturing and Reuse of Products (Remanufacturing)- Structured Representation Learning for Vision.’

He has received grants of Rs 42 lakhs from the Italian Government and the Free University of Bozen Bolzano for the project. He is known as a patent man. There are 15 patents, including five Australian, six Indian and two German, to his credit while he has published 47 research papers and five books.

Dr Sumegh completed his schooling (up to standards from Zilla Parishad and fifth to 10th standard in New High School, Bhokardan). He did his junior and senior college education in the Science stream from Yashwantrao Chavan College, Sillod. He has completed Ph D in Computer Science from Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) after doing an M Sc in Computer Science from Dr G Y Pathrikar College (MGM campus).

He has experience of teaching and research at different universities and colleges including Bamu, Manipal University, MIT World Peace University (Pune), Vivekanand College and Government Institute of Forensic Science. Dr Sumegh also received two fellowships-Avishkar Fellowship (State Government) and UGC-SAP-BSR Fellowship (Government of India).