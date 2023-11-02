Dr Suryawanshi elected ASI president

He will lead surgeons’ association for one year

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Deputy dean of MGM Medical College and Hospital Dr Pravin Suryawanshi has been elected the president of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) for the year 2024-25.

The elections for the organisation are held on national level annually. First time in the 85-year history of the ASI, it got the youngest president, in the form of Dr Suryawanshi who made a tremendous contribution in education, research, administration, and training in the health sector at a national level. His election as ASI president is an acknowledgement of his contribution.

Box

ASI imparts training for surgeons

The ASI imparts training to surgeons through various academic programmes and initiatives, while guidance is given to postgraduate students. It helps the government in deciding policy and implements different projects for the welfare of all association members.

Box

I will justify trust placed in me

Dr Pravin Suryawanshi (president, Association of Surgeons of India)

I am happy that I have got an opportunity to work with a national level organisation which has high standards. I thank all the members for electing me to the post of national level president of the ASI. I will justify the trust placed in me by them. I am confident that I will uphold the high values and tradition of the Association while working in the post for a one-year tenure.