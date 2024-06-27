Dr Suryawanshi honoured with FRCS degree

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deputy Dean of MGM Medical College and Hospital Dr Pravin Suryawanshi was honoured with a prestigious FRCS degree by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (RCPS) of Glasgow, at the convocation ceremony held recently.

He is the first person from Marathwada to receive this degree at the international level for his outstanding work in the fields of healthcare and social service.

The 446-year-old RCPS of Glasgow is a worldwide community of inspiring health professionals working together to advance the profession and improve patient care.

Dr Suryawanshi is the first surgeon from the region to perform advanced laparoscopic and endoscopic surgeries. He has provided national and international training to surgeons and has written over 50 research papers in national and international journals. He has performed free surgeries on thousands of poor patients.

MGM Vice President Dr P M Jadhav, secretary Anukshrao Kadam and Dean Dr Rajendra Bohara congratulated Dr Pravin on this achievement.

It is a pleasure for me and the entire MGM family that an international organisation recognised my patient care and social work. I believe that I will continue the work with more enthusiasm.

(Dr Pravin Suryawanshi).