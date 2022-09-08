Dr Tambat gets excellence award

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Principal of Gurukul Olympiad School Dr Satish Tambat received the prestigious Singhania Education Excellence Award - 2022 by Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a function held at Mumbai recently.

Dr Tambat is one of the 50 such persons from the of education across the country receiving this award.

Dr Tambat has accomplished several feat in the field of education. He is the president of Aurangabad Sahodaya School Complex and founder-director of Aurangabad unaided School Association. He is also a Vedic Mathematics genius.

On receiving the award Dr Tambat thanked his entire team of teachers, students, parents and the management. He said that he is receiving the award on behalf of the entire team who work with him rigorously every single day.