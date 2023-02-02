Dr Thakur appointed incharge JD

Aurangabad: Dr Surendra Thakur, an associate professor from the Government College of Arts and Science was appointed incharge joint director of higher education (Aurangabad division) on Thursday.

Sitting JD Dr Satish Deshpande who was appointed member of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) took the charge of the post today. So, the appointment of Dr Thakur was necessitated. He will hold the charge until further orders.