Dr Toshniwal appointed member on Pharmacy Council

Aurangabad, July 17:

Dr Sanjay Shivnaryana Toshniwal was appointed a member of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare appoints five members to the PCI from across the country. Dr Sanjay Toshniwal is one of them.

He has obtained five patents from the governments of Germany, and South Africa besides the Government of India and received the national level ‘Best Pharmacy Teacher’s Award.

Dr Toshniwal who is from the city has worked as a technical expert on the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India and has written three books. He is the chairman of the city branch of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association.

Currently, he is a director of Vidarbha Institute of Pharmacy (Washim) and chairman of the Aurangabad Ethics Committee.