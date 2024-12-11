Dr Vaishali Bodele appointed Dramatics Dept head

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vaishali Bodele was appointed head of the Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made this appointment for the next three years. Dr Bodele has been teaching in the Dramatics Department for the past 15 years.

She took the charge from Dr Smita Sable. Dr Gajanan Dandge, the teaching faculty from the same department was given charge of coordinator of the Music Department. Dr Bodele is also the director of Anna Bhau Sathe Study Centre.