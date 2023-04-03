Dr Vaishali Une gets ‘Outstanding Oph Teacher’s award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vaishali Une, a Professor in Ophthalmology at Government Medical College and Hospital received the 'Outstanding Teacher of Ophthalmology of India 'award.

She was presented the award in a ceremony held at Rohtak recently, by Lt Col Dr D P Vats, MP Rajya Sabha and other senior national faculties. She has performed hundreds of paediatric cataracts and squint surgeries and has been working as a postgraudate teacher since 2004.

Dr Une trained several postgraduate students and is also the immediate past president of the Aurangabad Ophthalmological Association.