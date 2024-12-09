Dr Vedprakash Pharmacy College gets B-plus plus grade from NAAC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vedprakash Patil College of Pharmacy has received a B-Plus-Plus (CGPA-2.95) grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The Peer Team of Bengaluru-based NAAC inspected colleges on November 15 and 16.

College principals Dr Vikas Rajurkar and Dr V V Changedia welcomed the NAAT Peer Team.

The team inspected educational initiatives, infrastructure, facilities, new projects, students' progress, administration, and parents and students interaction.

NAAC Committee chairman Dr S H Ansari (director, Jamia Hamdard University, Delhi), member Dr Ashish Baldi (Dean, Department of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab University, Bathinda, Punjab) and member Dr Dugasani Swarnalata (Principal, Annamacharya College of Pharmacy, Andhra Pradesh) inspected the college.

The committee's inspection found the college's performance to be excellent in all respects. Dr Vedprakash Patil (president, Shri Dhaneshwari Manav Vikas Mandal Sanstha which runs the college), Dr Udaysinha Patil and Ashruba Ghadge and Santosh Pawar guided the staff. The NAAC accorded B-Plus Plus (2.95 CGPA).