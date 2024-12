Dr. Vidhyadhar Gopalrao Takalkar Passes Away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Renowned surgeon Dr. Vidhyadhar Gopalrao Takalkar passed away on Wednesday at 11.45 am, following a brief illness. He was 72 years old.

Dr Takalkar was a distinguished figure in the medical field, revered for his exceptional surgical expertise and compassionate care. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 11.30 am, at Pratapnagar Crematorium, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Dr Takalkar is survived by his son, noted gastroenterologist and cancer specialist Dr Unmesh Takalkar, affiliated with Care Sigma Hospital, along with his family members Dr. Manisha Takalkar, Dr Prerna Devdhar, and Dr Anand Devdhar.