Dr Vijay Fulari takes charge as new VC of Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vijay Fulari took over the charge as full-time vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday evening. Governor and Chancellor of universities Ramesh Bais appointed Dr Fulari, a senior professor and former head of the Department of Physics, at Shivaji University, as the new VC on Tuesday evening.

The post of VC fell vacant after Dr Pramod Yeole’s tenure ended on December 31, 2023. The appointment was made under Section 11 of the Maharashtra Public University Act 2016. Dr Fularie took charge at 5.50 pm today from acting VC Dr Suresh Gosavi, who is a full-time VC of Savitribai Phule Pune University. Dr Gosavi held the charge of the post for 24 days.

On this occasion, members of the Management Council Dr Kashinath Deodhar, Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Ankush Kadam, Principal Dr Bharat Khandare, Dr Ravikiran Sawant, Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dr Venkates Lamb, Dattatray Bhange along with registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar. Members of various authority boards including the Senate, Academic Council, Department Heads, officers and employees were present. Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar made an introductory speech. Dr Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the program while director Student Development Board, Dr Kailas Ambhure, proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

“I have taken up the post with full obeisance to the thoughts of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. This university has a great tradition. I am happy to accept the charge of the post from Dr Suresh Gosavi who has been my friend since 1985” Dr Vijay Fulari, after taking charge of VC. Dr Fulari has 36 years of teaching and research experience.