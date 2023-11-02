Dr Wakte nominated member Uchchatar Shiksha Parishad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Pravin Wakte, a professor from the Chemical Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was nominated member on Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Parishad.

Principal Secretary of the Government Vikas Chandra Rastogi issued the notification of restructuring and released the list of new office-bearers.

Dr Wakte who is also head of Santpith was nominated member as an expert from arts, science and technology, professional and skills development sectors, and will remain on the post for three years.

The Parishad has a higher education minister as president while the State Project Director of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shikha Abhiyan as its member secretary while 19 members are nominated from the different categories including vice-chancellors, principals and experts.