Dr Wandhare’s songs to be presented on Akashwani

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four songs composed and sung by the head of the music department of Deogiri College Dr Tukaram Wandhare will be presented on 22 Akashwani centres of the state. These songs included Gazal, Abhang, Geet and Powada. Prasar Bharti, Pune has granted permission to broadcast these songs on Akashwani centres. He has received 15,200 views for his Gazal on his U-tube channel.