Dr Yeole takes charge as VC of SGBAMU

Aurangabad:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole took over the charge of VC posts of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU) on Saturday.

It may be noted the post of VC of SGBAU fell vacant when Dr Dilip Malkhede passed away on January 28. So, Governor and chancellor of the universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari appointed Dr Yeole as VC of Amravati on Friday.

Dr Yeole took the charge of the post today. Registrar Dr Tushar Deshmukh, former incharge VC Dr Vijaykumar Choube.

Earlier, Dr Yeole worked as in-charge VC of five universities, that included Sant Tukdoji Maharaj University (Nagpur), Kavi Kulguru Kalidas Sanskrit Vidyapith (Ramtek) and Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University (Parbhani). Currently, he is the VC of Bamu since July 16, 2019, and the president nominated member of Mahatma Gandhi Hindi International University. He was also president of the Pharmacy Council of India.