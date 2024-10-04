DRDO chairman Kamat to interact with entrepreneurs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chairman of Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Sameer Kamat will interact with the local entrepreneurs at Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) on October 5 at 3 pm. This will be his first visit to the city. DRDO is engaged in indigenous design development and production of sophisticated weapon systems required by the armed forces.

The meeting has been organised to know the industrial potential of the city and to interact with the entrepreneurs here. This industry dialogue is being organised in association with the MAC, CMIA, Massia, CII, and Laghuudyog Bharti.

MAC president Milind Kank has appealed to all entrepreneurs and representatives of educational institutions to attend in large numbers.