Dream of home fulfilled through Khinvasara Property Showcase

The dream of many customers to have their own homes was fulfilled on conclusion of two-day Khinvasara Property Showcase held at Khinvasara head quarters on Sunday. A platform was provided to the customers to gain information about affordable homes at the choicest places under one roof. Many willing to purchase houses visited and booked the houses. On the concluding day on Sunday, the Investors Day was celebrated in the presence of customers by cutting a cake. Director of Khinvasa Group Ravindra Khinvasara was present. Krishna avalgaonkar, Kiran Joshi, Priyanka Das, Philip Waidande, Harish Sisodiya and others were present.

The information about 2 BHK, 3BHK, 4 BHK, flats, plot and shops were given to the customers. Around, 500 customers visited the exhibition in the past two days. They expressed satisfaction to knew the information about the affordable houses at their choicest locations. The customers who have booked houses and shops in the exhibition were given attractive cash discount.