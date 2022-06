Driver beaten, rickshaw stolen

Aurangabad, June 19:

Three persons severely beat an auto-rickshaw driver waiting for his sister and stole his rickshaw at Mukundwadi area on Saturday. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.

Ganesh Namdev Wakhre (Matoshree Chowk, Pundliknagar) was waiting for his sister near Hotel Deepali in Mukundwadi area.

Accused Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Lal and his two accomplices took Wakhre to Pundliknagar and severely beat him. They stole his rickshaw (MH 20 EK 0453).