Driver dies after truck touches live power-supplying cable

Aurangabad, Feb 18:

In a tragic incident, a truck driver has died on the spot when the vehicle he was driving came in touch with a live power-supplying cable at Panthewadi Shivar, near Paithan, on Friday. The electricity current passed through the truck and also injured two occupants. The deceased have been identified as Liyakat Mannu Shaikh (42, Pirachi Pimpalwadi in Paithan).

It is learnt that the truck (bearing number MH 16 AE 8390) was transporting sugarcane dust (Bagasse) used in the preparation of bricks from a sugar factory in the Paithan MIDC area. Liyakat was driving the truck, while his village's one 40-year-old lady and her 21-yr-old son Sohel Baba Shaikh were sitting in the cabin. When the truck was taking a turn from Shahgad's main road towards brick-kiln, the truck came in contact with the main power supplying cable. The current immediately flew in the truck and Liyakat sustained a shock and died on the spot. Meanwhile, the mother-son duo was thrown away out of the truck. They sustained severe injuries. Meanwhile, the villagers reached the spot and shifted the injured for treatment to the government hospital in Paithan.

The deceased Liyakat is survived by parents, a wife, two sons and one daughter. Further investigation is on by head constable Mahesh Mali under the supervision of police inspector Kishore Pawar.