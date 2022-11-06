Driver flees with tempo & cash of Rs 2.92 L

Aurangabad: A driver was booked with Pishor Police Station on Sunday afternoon for fleeing with tempo and a cash payment of cotton crop.

According to the details, Qayyum Ahmed Khan Pathan (Pishor) is engaged in the cotton sale and purchase business.

He uploaded 32 quintals of cotton into his tempo (MH-18-D-7717) through labours on Thursday.

Qayyum Khan asked his tempo driver Raju Govind Kothwade to deliver at Radha Sarveshwar Ginning Mill at Sillod and collect its money.

The driver unloaded cotton and collected Rs 2.92 lakh as payment for cotton from the ginning mill. He also informed Khan that he had collected Rs 2.92 lakh of the crop. The complainant asked the accused to return to Pishor with money and the vehicle.

The accused did not turn up until Sunday noon and his phone was also found switched off when contacted.

Khan and his son went to Bhildari village at Pishor in Sillod to search for Raju. But, they did not find him. On learning about cheating, Qayyum Pathan lodged a complaint with Pishor Police Station against Raju Kothwade for cheating of Rs 6 lakh.

Raju fled with tempo (worth Rs 3 lakh) and cotton cash payment (Rs 2.92 lakh). A case was registered against the driver.