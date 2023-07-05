Driver injured as gas tanker turns turtle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A gas tanker going from Pune to Nagpur turned turtle on Pimpri Road and the driver sustained minor injuries on Wednesday. The nearby residents were afraid as the tanker was filled with gas. However, no leakage was found in the tanker. Hence, the residents heaved a sigh of relief. The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and lift the tanker with the help of the residents. The injured driver has been identified as Manojkumar Barma (Baijipur, Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh).