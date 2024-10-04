Driver loses control, gas tanker crashes into divider
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 4, 2024 11:25 PM2024-10-04T23:25:02+5:302024-10-04T23:25:02+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar An HP Gas tanker driver lost control, resulting in colliding with a divider on ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
An HP Gas tanker driver lost control, resulting in colliding with a divider on Friday around 10 am, just after the Deolai Chowk flyover. Fortunately, low traffic helped avert a major disaster. The tanker’s trailer sustained damage, and the driver fled the scene, leaving some gas in the tanker. Thankfully, there were no casualties. This incident reminded residents of the gas leak from a tanker at Ramgiri Chowk on February 1.
(Photo: Munir Sheikh)Open in app