Driver steals ornaments of Judge’s wife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jawaharnagar Police arrested a driver for allegedly stealing the ornaments of the wife of a judge.

According to details, Anita Thakur, the wife of a judge and also a Sales Tax Inspector, halted at a relative’s house in Vishnunagar area of the city, between 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm, on March 18 before going to attend a family programme to Jalna.

However, her ornaments of 5.2 grams kept in the vehicle were stolen.

Anita Thakur lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar Police Station. Nagesh Chandel, the driver of Thakur’s vehicle sent Akash Ramesh Chavan (29, Aloknagar, Beed bypass) as an alternate driver since he wanted to take his wife to the hospital.

Anita Thakur had kept the ornaments in her vehicle. She left for her house in Kalyan in Thane district after the event.

She realised the theft when she checked the bag on reaching home. She did not find ornaments in the back and had a doubt about Akash Chavan, the driver. When Chavan gave evasive replies, she came to the city and lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar Police Station.

PSI Vasant Shelke under the guidance of Police inspector Venkatesh Kendre launched a probe. PSI Shelke detailed Akash Chavan. In the beginning, Chavan gave evasive replies. When Chavan was grilled, he confessed to committing the crime. Police recovered gold ornaments from him. Constables Chandrakant Thote and Maruti Gore assisted in the probe.