Driver summoned again today in Rs 150-crore land gift case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Javed Shaikh, driver to MP Sandipan Bhumre and MLA Vilas Bhumre, has been served a fresh notice to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday, along with his family, in connection with a suspicious Rs 150-crore land gift deed near Kalda Corner.

The land, reportedly part of the Salar Jung estate, was allegedly transferred to Javed through a hibanama. While Javed was interrogated for over nine hours on June 30, he later cited health issues to avoid further inquiry and has not returned since, raising suspicions. Meanwhile, Mir Mehmood from Hyderabad, who claims to be a Salar Jung descendant, was grilled for several hours on recently as the probe deepens into the high-value transfer.