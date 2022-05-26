Drones will be shot down

Aurangabad, May 26:

Considering the safety measures, drones are banned within the perimeter of 3 kms in the Airport area. If accidentally, a drone enters this limit, a warning is issued to take it down. Even if the drone is spotted despite the warning, then it is shot down. Fortunately, no incident of shooting of drone took place in the Chikalthana Airport area until now, informed the airport sources.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is responsible for the security at the Airports. People use drones to click photographs. However, drones can be a severe threat to security systems, especially in airports. In case, a drone is spotted within the Airport security limits. The CISF initially issue a warning by showing flags or by blowing a siren. Even if the drone revolves around the airport, then the drones are shot down. Similarly, cases are registered against the persons flying drones.

The airport sources mentioned that there were two incidents reported where the drones were seen in the Chikalhana airport area until now. Once, a drone was used to shoot photos of a wedding ceremony near the Chikalthana airport area while another person flew a drone on the second occasion. The action was taken against concerned persons, the sources added.