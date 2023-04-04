DroneXcelerate programme for startups on April 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) along with Mathworks, has organised ‘DroneXcelerate: Elevating Drone Startups’ a one-day event for Drone startups in India. The programme is organised at Bangalore on April 8. The programme is designed to provide startups in the Drone industry with the tools and resources necessary to take their products to the next level. The session will include technical sessions, master classes with industry experts, access to business and technical leadership from corporate companies, learn about the latest developments in drone technology and connect with industry leaders, experts and entrepreneurs. For registrations one may log on to http://register.showuplab.com/dronexcelerate/register till April 7.