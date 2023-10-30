Drug case accused remanded in judicial custody

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stationed in the city for the past fortnight investigating the narcotic drugs case arrested the director of Apex Medichem Compnay Saurabh Gondhalekar (40) and store manager Shekhar Pagar in this connection on Sunday. The court remanded both the accused in the judicial custody on Monday.

Moreover, the kingpin of the drugs manufacturing Jiteshkumar Hinhoriya and his accomplice Sandeep Kamawat were arrested on October 22. During their interrogation, the officers were searched for the more companies involved in manufacturing. It was found that Apex Medichem was involved in it. Hence, the officers conducted a raid on the company and seized Mephedrone worth Rs 160 crore.

They were produced before the court of judicial magistrate (first class) R V Musale and later before the sessions. Additional sessions Judge N S Menan remanded them in the judicial custody. Adv Nilesh Ghanekar appeared for Saurabh and Adv Gopal Pandey for Shekhar.

Application for inquiry of Jiteshkumar

The main accused Jiteshkumar tried to commit suicide by cutting his neck and hand. After his condition was stable, he was remanded in the judicial custody. The DRI officers submitted an application in to court to investigate him.